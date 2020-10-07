COVID-19 impact leads to football cancelations in Pocatello and Blackfoot

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local sporting events in eastern Idaho are being disrupted due to COVID-19.

Friday night's matchup between Shelley and Pocatello at Iron Horse Stadium has been canceled due to player exposure to COVID-19. Rigby's non-conference matchup with Blackfoot has been canceled as well.

Both contests are unlikely to be rescheduled. School officials have not confirmed plans for games to take place next week with any of the four schools.