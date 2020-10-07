Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 10:36 am
Published 10:30 am

COVID-19 impact leads to football cancelations in Pocatello and Blackfoot

#5 QB Zach Park talks with Head Coach David Spillet during game against Idaho Falls on Sept. 25
KIFI/KIDK
#5 QB Zach Park talks with Head Coach David Spillet during game against Idaho Falls on Sept. 25

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local sporting events in eastern Idaho are being disrupted due to COVID-19.

Friday night's matchup between Shelley and Pocatello at Iron Horse Stadium has been canceled due to player exposure to COVID-19. Rigby's non-conference matchup with Blackfoot has been canceled as well.

Both contests are unlikely to be rescheduled. School officials have not confirmed plans for games to take place next week with any of the four schools.

Blackfoot / Local News / News / Pocatello / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content