Health officials say number of new COVID-19 cases is ‘very concerning’ as Idaho rolls back to Stage 3

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Little announced Monday his plans to roll back Idaho to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.

The reason for rolling back to Stage 3 was due to the spike in cases and an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last few weeks.

“We’re going back into a modified mode of the original Idaho Rebounds Order,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Executive Director Maggie Mann said. “COVID-19 continues to be a deadly disease, it is critical we take this step back in attempt to limit the spread of the virus.”

Southeast Idaho cases continue to increase. To date, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports 5,207 cases and 41 deaths in its 8-county region.

“The volume of new cases is very concerning. The number of cases over the last 2 weeks has increased significantly from the prior 2 week period,” Mann said. “I can’t stress enough the importance of physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands. This can protect you, your family and your community.”

Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan takes effect on October 27 limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the occupant capacity. In addition, indoor and outdoor gatherings should only be held where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs may operate with seating only, and nightclubs may only operate as a bar.

Additionally, all long-term care facilities must require that masks be worn on their premises.

"Unfortunately, our efforts to date have not slowed the spread. It’s up to all of us, and the choices we make every day, to help slow the spread of COVID-19," Mann said. “It's more important than ever for the people of southeastern Idaho to choose to adopt these precautions – if not for their own sake, then for the vulnerable, like the elderly and those with underlying conditions.”

According to The COVID Tracking Project, Idaho’s positivity test rate is fourth-worst in the nation.

St. Luke’s, with hospitals in southwestern and central Idaho, is reporting that 20% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19.

For more information on the guidelines to reopen Idaho

For more information regarding COVID-19, call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m – 4:30 p.m. at 208-234-5875. You can also watch us live on Facebook Monday - Friday at 11 a.m.