SIPH confirms 4 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19.

They are a female in her 80’s from Bannock County, a male in his 90’s from Franklin County, a female in her 60’s from Power County and a female in her 60’s from Bingham County.

This brings the total to 84 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 106 deaths in its health district.

As of Monday, there are 929 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

19 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

117 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

255 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

493 people were 80+

94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.74% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

88.38% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.62% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.