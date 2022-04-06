Oregon COVID-19 cases, testing numbers tick up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials are seeing the first increase in positive COVID-10 test results in more than two months. The Oregon Health Authority also saw an increase in the number of tests being done statewide and a slight uptick in the percentage of tests that were positive for COVID. Hospitalizations continue to steadily decline and are at weekly levels last seen in July 2021. For the week ending April 3, the state saw a 42% increase in reported COVID-19 cases and a 16% increase in tests administered. The percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus increased slightly, from 2.7% to 2.9%.