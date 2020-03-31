Man in custody after police chase outside Rexburg

Home

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

A man from New York is sitting in the Madison County Jail after leading police on a chase Monday night.

It happened around 7:00 P.M. Idaho state police was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle westbound on US20 outside of Rexburg.

Stephen Freeman, 34 was driving a stolen 2016 Honda fit.

During the chase he took exit 337 off of US20 and crashed. Freeman and his passenger were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital. Once Freeman was medically cleared, he was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Freeman was charged with felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense DUI, providing false information to law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

No word on the other passenger.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office and Rexburg Police Department. The investigation is ongoing