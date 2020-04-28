Idaho Falls Power restores service after outage

Home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Power was able to restore power to their customers affected by an outage Monday night.

In a Facebook post they said,

"UPDATE (11:42 PM) Power should be back on for all customers. If you are still out, please call 208-612-8430. Thanks for your patience."

The outage was first reported a quarter after 10 p.m. Monday night.

They said their York and Harrison substations serving areas southeast of Idaho Falls went offline.