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Melaleuca

Environmental Consciousness

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Published 2:56 PM

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Melaleuca customers appreciate that the company is committed to protecting the environment. Melaleuca understands that it has a responsibility to create products that are safe for consumers and the planet.

Melaleuca’s lineup of home cleaning products is called EcoSense, which includes surface cleaners, laundry detergent and stain remover, dishwasher detergent, and toilet bowl cleaner. Melaleuca develops its EcoSense products with biodegradable ingredients and ultra-concentrated formulations that minimize plastic waste, fuel and water consumption, and emissions. By utilizing environmentally friendly practices, Melaleuca has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and has become an advocate for sustainable practices within the consumer goods industry.

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