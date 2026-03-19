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Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Frank VanderSloot

Frank VanderSloot was born in 1948 in Billings, Montana. He grew up on a farm in a small town in northern Idaho. His family was poor, and his father was a railroad worker. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University.

VanderSloot worked at Automatic Data Processing for nearly a decade and later became a regional vice president at Cox Communications.

VanderSloot founded Melaleuca in 1985 and served as Melaleuca CEO for 37 years. He now oversees the company as executive chairman. Under VanderSloot’s leadership, Melaleuca has expanded into a multinational consumer packaged goods company that generates an excess of $2 billion in revenue each year. Melaleuca has also been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America’s best employers for four consecutive years.

In May 2022, VanderSloot announced that Jerry Felton would take the helm as the company’s new chief executive officer. VanderSloot moved to the position of executive chairman to put more of his attention on marketing and the directional and leadership aspects of Melaleuca’s global operations.

VanderSloot has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, USA Today and CNN. VanderSloot serves on the US Chamber of Commerce board of directors and as a member of the Chamber’s executive committee. He is also a lifetime member of the Horatio

Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and has accepted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Blue Chip Award.

Throughout his career, VanderSloot has been involved in philanthropic activities and heavily engaged in community outreach. He has been acknowledged by national and regional organizations for his charitable work and his professional leadership.

VanderSloot was instrumental in founding the Melaleuca Foundation, Melaleuca’s charitable arm that, among other things, provides relief after natural disasters. It is also the sole financial supporter of an orphanage in Ecuador. VanderSloot has been recognized by the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army for humanitarian work after natural disasters.

Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Felton

Before becoming Melaleuca CEO in 2022, Jerry Felton spent a decade leading Melaleuca’s international operations. He was president of Melaleuca International for four years and senior vice president of international for 10 years. Under his direction, Melaleuca expanded globally throughout Asia and Europe and the company’s revenues tripled.

Felton’s previous professional experience included 17 years as an executive at UPS, the largest shipping company in the world. While part of UPS, Felton rose to the position of vice president of global account sales.

In the public announcement addressing Felton’s new responsibilities as Melaleuca CEO, Felton said, “I will carry forward the principles, values, and traditions that Frank has established over the past 37 years. Sure, I’ll bring my experience and perspectives to the role, but I won’t forget the principles that brought us here. I’m committed to carrying forward the legacy that Frank and all of our Marketing Executives and customers have created.

“We’re at a great time at Melaleuca right now,” Felton added. “Our business is strong, it’s vibrant, and it’s growing. Our success can be attributed to foundational principles, solid leadership, and a culture that delivers on our noble mission of enhancing lives. Our business model is more relevant and more sustainable than it has ever been. Our future is very bright, and we should all be proud of what we’ve built under Frank’s leadership.”