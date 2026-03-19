Melaleuca Employment

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According to the Idaho Statesman’s ranking of Idaho’s top 100 private companies, Melaleuca is the state’s sixth largest private employer with over 1,700 people in Idaho and 4, 600 around the world.

The company says that “Melaleuca takes pride in being a value-driven organization that treats team members with respect. Employment extends far beyond the walls of our buildings as team members and their families enjoy company parties and countless discounts around the community. We implement a very real open-door policy. Work feels more like a family than a global company.” Forbes ranked Melaleuca on its 2023 list of America’s Best Employers after recognizing the company in 2022 and 2021. The business publication also named Melaleuca as part of America’s Best Employers by State in 2020 and 2021, and it recognized Melaleuca in the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2022.

Along with a variety of benefits, Melaleuca rewards long-term employees with longevity bonuses. All team members who have five years of service receive a $5,000 bonus, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, $30,000 at 30 years, and $35,000 at 35 years.

Since this program began in 2007, The Wellness Company has paid $39,643,795 in Loyalty and Long-Term Contribution Bonuses. Each year, Melaleuca pays out many other kinds of bonuses, such as profit sharing, recognition awards and incentives based on productivity and performance.

Employees highlight Melaleuca’s culture of generosity, community and fun. Each summer, Melaleuca hosts an annual picnic with free helicopter rides, all-you-can-eat food, and a full-scale carnival. During the holidays, Melaleuca puts on a festive Halloween celebration for Team Members’ children and grandchildren as well as a Christmas party with world-class entertainment.