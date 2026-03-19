Melaleuca Product Philosophy

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Melaleuca advertises its exclusive products as safe, effective, eco-friendly and affordable. To guide its product development, whether for existing or new products, the company adheres to the following seven guidelines or considerations:

1. Melaleuca products must align with the company’s mission of enhancing lives and improving the well-being of Melaleuca customers.

2. Melaleuca products must be unique and superior to competitor products. Their formulas should be innovative, inspired by nature and backed by science.

3. When a formula is regulated, such as a medicine, the product must be superior through better pricing while still meeting quality standards.

4. Even with high-quality ingredients, products must have reasonable and competitive pricing; Melaleuca wants to give all consumers access to wellness solutions.

5. Melaleuca products are not based on fleeting trends but on sustained demand and thoroughly researched ingredients.

6. Whenever possible, Melaleuca's wellness products and investments are safeguarded with patents and trade secrets.

7. Whenever possible, Melaleuca seeks to maintain control over its supply chain and manufacturing, and the company prioritizes in-house development.