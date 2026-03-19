Melaleuca Products

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When Melaleuca was founded, it offered eight products, all of which contained the company’s namesake, melaleuca oil, often referred to as tea tree oil. Now, more than 38 years later, Melaleuca offers over 400 exclusive health and wellness products that use a wide array of quality ingredients marketed as safe and natural.

These offerings include personal care products, home cleaning products, nutrition products and supplements, snacks and foods, baby care products, cosmetics, medicines and treatments and essential oils.

The company employs a team of scientists and researchers who strive to develop innovative formulas using safe, effective and evidence-based ingredients.

Melaleuca’s best-selling products include Peak Performance Nutrition Pack, MelaPower laundry detergent, Renew lotion, FiberWise fiber drink, and Sol-U-Guard Botanical disinfectant.

“Our products are being enthusiastically embraced throughout the world,” Melaleuca founder and executive chairman Frank VanderSloot said. “Although Melaleuca has experienced periods of explosive growth over the years, consumers are flocking to Melaleuca now more than ever because they are concerned about their family’s overall health. They are searching for effective, safe, natural health and wellness products, which is Melaleuca’s specialty. When it comes to their health, people don’t want to take shortcuts, and they are relying on Melaleuca’s superior product line to enjoy healthier, more vibrant lives."

Melaleuca reports an impressive 96% monthly customer retention rate. The company attributes this high retention rate to its products that are used with high frequency —everyday items like soap, snack bars and supplements. Melaleuca also points to this statistic as evidence of its customer loyalty and the quality of its consumable goods.