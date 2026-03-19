Philanthropy

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The Melaleuca Foundation has served as Melaleuca’s charitable arm since 2001; it was created after the horrendous attacks on September 11, 2001.

Since that transformative time, Melaleuca and the foundation have provided disaster relief and engaged in other acts of charity, including educational initiatives, food bank donations, refugee assistance and other humanitarian aid.

Natural Disasters

Melaleuca's philanthropic efforts extend globally. The company has become known for responding promptly to natural disasters. When wildfires virtually destroyed Lahaina, Hawaii in 2023, the company responded with cash, food, and generators.

Strong hurricanes are becoming commonplace, and when Katrina, Maria, Harvey, Florence, Ian, and Otis caused massive destruction and loss of life, Melaleuca sent food, cleaning supplies, and generators to the affected families and individuals, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars in donated goods.

After Typhoon Rai ripped through thousands of Filipino villages, Melaleuca of the Philippines coordinated with several nonprofits to send relief to victims. In total, Melaleuca of the Philippines has donated $250,000 of products to Filipino relief charities.

During these crucial times, Melaleuca is often a trusted collaborator with nonprofit organizations, such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Melaleuca has given millions of dollars to food banks and other organizations across the globe.

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration commemorates the principles of liberty upon which the United States of America was founded, and it honors our Founding Fathers, veterans, and service members as well as their families who have sacrificed so that we may enjoy our freedoms.

The event launched in 1992, and until the year 2000, it was considered the third-largest show west of the Mississippi River. In May 2000, then Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot announced that he was tired of saying “third-largest.” He committed to making the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, and since that time, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has held that title.

The fireworks are launched from the banks of the Snake River from an amphitheater that was specifically designed for that purpose. Each year, the pyrotechnics get bigger and better, with more shells and new displays. The event now features more than 18,000 shells.

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has been recognized by the American Pyrotechnics Association. Julie Heckman, the associations executive director, had this to say about the fireworks show: “Although the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration may be off the beaten path in Idaho Falls, Idaho, it’s worth the effort to behold this remarkable, competition-caliber fireworks show. This is one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays, and it’s appeared twice on the APA’s list of “must-see Independence Day fireworks displays.”

American Heritage Charter School

Frank VanderSloot’s commitment to education and community preservation was evident in the restoration of the historic New Sweden School building in Bonneville County, Idaho. For these efforts, Frank and his wife Belinda received the Heritage Achievement Award from the Bonneville County Heritage Association. The school had stood vacant for over 30 years, and seeing it come back to life was very meaningful to many in the community.

The VanderSloots invested approximately $2 million and countless hours into the restoration project, preserving the landmark's original features. The use of the restored school was then donated to the American Heritage Charter School, which provides an educational foundation for values like leadership, personal responsibility and patriotism.

Boy Scouts of America

In 2015, then Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot announced a donation of $3.5 million to the Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council. Presented during the Melaleuca Freedom

Celebration, the donation supported new facilities. VanderSloot has long been dedicated to fostering character, values and leadership skills in young men.

4-H Event Center

In 2019, Melaleuca contributed $275,000 to the construction of the Melaleuca 4-H Events Center at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds. Frank has long been an avid supporter of 4-H and providing children with hands-on, real-world experience. The events center provides a space for educational and community events and has given even more youth an opportunity to participate in programs.

Law Enforcement

Acknowledging the challenges faced by law enforcement, Melaleuca made a substantial $100,000 donation to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), allowing the BCSO to purchase advanced rifle-grade bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets, an enormous upgrade from the standard-issue soft armor they were previously using. Melaleuca's commitment to the safety and well-being of law enforcement personnel underscores the company's dedication to supporting and honoring our nation’s heroes.