Own a piece of history: Holt Arena seats available for purchase

Chairs in Holt Arena have been replaced as part of ongoing renovations to the facility.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho State University continues its renovations to Holt Arena, the public has one more chance to purchase a piece of Holt history.

On Jan. 30, community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each. The sale will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served, and chairs are sold as-is.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Champions Fund, which provides support student-athletes in all sports.

