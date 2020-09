Life

Michelle Allen from the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. joined our Morning Anchor and dog charmer, Jeff Roper, to introduce Roxy. Please watch and share this link so we can make tails wag! Plus join the shelter Saturday for MALL MUTTS at the Grand Teton Mall at Dillards for dog-gone fun adoption event 10-2pm. Snakeriveranimalshelter.org