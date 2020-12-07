Eagle Rock Gallery hosts Christmas party

Business Matters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local business is offering the community a chance to celebrate the beauty of the holidays with a Christmas party gallery viewing.

The Eagle Rock Gallery in Idaho Falls is hosting its second annual Christmas party.

Like everything else this year, the party was adjusted to keep everyone safe from COOVID-19.

People can come and go throughout the day and practice social distancing.

Gallery owner Kathi Jensen, tells us she hosts this party so that community art lovers can discover their gallery to help support small businesses and our local artist.

"I think everybody is tired of the doldrums from COVID and I think everybody's craving the feeling of the season. So, we didn't want to miss that," said Kathi Jensen, Owner/Operator of Eagle Rock Gallery Fine Art.

The Christmas Party ends at 7 p.m. Saturday.

To those unable to make it, the gallery is offering a discount pricing till Dec. 23 so that everyone has the chance to experience the beauty of the holidays.