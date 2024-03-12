There’s a luxury campsite in the middle of the Qatar desert. Here’s what it’s like

By Dimitris Sideridis, CNN

(CNN) — For miles on end, there is nothing but huge swathes of desert and the burning blue of the sky. In this corner of southeastern Qatar, nestled within the stunning Inland Sea nature reserve, the silence is only broken by the soft rustling of the wind and maybe the hum of a pack of 4X4s bashing the dunes in the distance.

It’s in this serene setting that The Outpost Al Barari, a tented villa desert retreat, opened its doors a little over a year ago coinciding with the hosting of the World Cup by Qatar.

This luxury escape from the hustle of downtown Doha is one of several premium desert stays available in the Middle Eastern country, which is hoping to capitalize on its global exposure during the world’s biggest soccer tournament and encourage tourists seeking a guaranteed sunshine destination.

Qatar already has other places to stay in its epic sea of sand. The Hilton Salwa Resort, one of the largest resort complexes in the Middle East, appeared in 2021, complete with its own theme park, on a remote shoreline close to the border with Saudi Arabia.

But while Salwa appears to be the size of a small town, the diminutive tented camp of Al Barari – as its name suggests – feels like an outpost.

Desert camping is a popular pastime in Qatar, with many locals enjoying canvas escapes at weekends or during festivals. These range from simple setups to lavish encampments with all mod cons. Al Barari is definitely in the latter group.

Seclusion and luxury

Stepping into the resort feels as if you have stumbled upon a little oasis in the wilderness.

There are 21 tented suites of varying sizes ranging from 38 square meters to up to 150 square meters, with rates typically starting at about $300 per night.

This is a world away from glamping though.

Modern and comfortable, each living space is designed to offer guests seclusion and luxury – case in point, most come with their own private swimming pools.

The jewel in the crown is undoubtedly The Emiri Villa, which stands out with its three bedrooms and the separate living and dining room. Ideal for families, it comes with a large pool on a spacious terrace surrounded by sunbeds and swings. A night here will set you back about $1,500.

Mohammad Taha Nashwan, general manager of The Outpost Al Barari, tells CNN it took about two years to build the resort, which is located some 66 kilometers (41 miles) south of Hamad International Airport, Qatar’s main entry point and travel hub.

Nashwan says the goal was to create an experience that appealed to both locals and foreign visitors alike by combining “luxury hospitality with maximum privacy” and offering a stay that would “celebrate Qatar’s rich natural environment and heritage.”

Connecting with nature

Indeed, it is this opportunity to explore the spectacular nearby surroundings and reconnect with nature that is a major drawing point for The Outpost Al Barari.

Guests can enjoy desert safaris to the Inland Sea, a popular tidal inlet further south straddling the border with Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, they can opt for a guided nature walk up and down the dunes and beyond to learn more about the wildlife roaming the desert – from spiny-tailed lizards and desert foxes to ospreys and long-distance migrant waterfowls.

Fitness-minded visitors can also enrol for personalized yoga and workout sessions on the sandy slopes, complemented by a three-day nutrition and personal wellbeing plan.

There are also the fun options of sand surfing, fat biking and camel riding. For the more adventurous, there are hot air balloon rides to take in the magnificent views in every direction – a wavy blanket of sand stretching out to the horizon, interrupted only by the abrupt crash of the golden dunes into the turquoise sea.

During winter months, the outpost’s elegant and airy setting is also a popular hangout spot for Qatari campers who escape the commotion of Doha by returning to the desert for a weekend getaway.

Movies under the stars

Visitor Hasan Al Naimi described staying at Al Barari as an “adventure” that allows you to “experience the Arabic way in the desert” – but “in a fancy way.”

“You enjoy the golden dunes view around the resort while you are swimming in the private pool,” the 47-year-old tells CNN.

“It looks like an oasis,” he says.

Sometimes Al Barari works hard to make guests forget they’re in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by sand in every direction. There are cream scones, Arabic coffee and Cuban cigars on hand. There’s also a Spa Tent offering invigorating massages and a big communal pool that feels a world away from the arid surroundings.

The resort’s main restaurant offers an eclectic four-course menu blending Mediterranean and Middle Eastern offerings with Indian influences. Diners can either eat indoors or under the stars, with low lighting and an open fireplace for a more romantic feel.

Yet, the ultimate highlight may well be the nearby outdoor cinema screening classic films. Here, guests can watch a favorite movie beneath the desert night sky, while lounging by a fire pit in a cozy area strewn with traditional rugs and handwoven pillows.

Getting to The Outpost Al Barari from Doha is about an hour’s drive in an SUV. Guests can either head to the resort themselves or use its transport service and get picked up at Al Meera, on Sealine Beach. Travelers flying into the Qatari capital can also arrange an airport transfer for additional charges.

