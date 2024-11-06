Chanel stages dreamy resort collection in Hong Kong

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Chanel presented its Cruise 2024-2025 collection in Hong Kong on Tuesday, with a mix of light tweed suits, chic diving hoods and summery white dresses transporting guests to what the French label described as an “underwater reverie.” Brand ambassadors Penélope Cruz and K-pop star G-Dragon, as well as Hong Kong actors Chow Yun-Fat and Angela Yuen, were among the celebrities in attendance.

The fashion house staged its two runway shows — one in the afternoon, and one at night — at the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI). Guests, many of whom were dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, ascended a 197-foot escalator to the building’s upper levels.

Designed by the brand’s artistic director Virginie Viard, before her departure in June, the collection featured dozens of looks. Paraded by models across two floors, the more colorful, sequined ensembles popped against the building’s distinct diagonal white beams.

The event included on-site “activations” — a panel discussion, an exhibition showcasing HKDI students’ work and a campaign teaser film, starring Yuen and French actor Benjamin Voisin, in which Yuen was seen wearing pieces from the collection against a vibrant Hong Kong backdrop.

Cruise collections are ready-to-wear lines that labels typically unveil between the fashion calendar’s two main seasons (Fall-Winter and Spring-Summer). Dating back to the 1960s, these resort collections were traditionally aimed at wealthy customers, who would take off to warmer climates during the winter months.

Chanel’s Cruise 2024-2025 line was first shown in Marseilles, France in May. But the label’s decision to restage the presentation in Hong Kong signals the brand’s continued efforts to court Asian clientele amid a wider luxury market slowdown.

The show comes less than a year after Louis Vuitton staged its first ever runway in Hong Kong, which is working to restore its international reputation as a go-to destination following years of some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions and a political upheaval.

Chanel, meanwhile, plans to expand its presence in China by opening more stores in the mainland. As of May, the French label only had 18 fashion boutiques in China compared to competing brands that have 40 to 50 stores, according to Reuters.

Back in June, Viard announced she was exiting Chanel after serving as its artistic director of fashion collections for five years. She had taken the role following Karl Lagerfeld’s death in 2019 having worked alongside him for decades. Under her stewardship, the brand’s revenues have soared, with operating profits rising 11% to $6.4 billion in 2023.

A successor has yet to be named.

