IFPD reaches out to the public to bring peace

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department hosted an impromptu event Wednesday evening.

Around a hundred people came out to speak with the police department from 4 p.m to 7 p.m at the Idaho Falls Green Belt Riverwalk across from the Bonneville County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Building.

The department says they are aware of the conversations dominating our nation right now.

Bryce Johnson, Chief of the Idaho Falls Police Department, says those same conversations are happening here too.

"We want people to come by and have a chat with your police department. We know there's been a lot of protests, a lot of anger, a lot of emotions everywhere. So this is an opportunity for the community to engage with the police department and for us to engage with the community. We want to have a conversation about how people are feeling and what they're thinking. Hopefully, we can come together and have a good dialogue and have something positive come up," said Johnson.

IFPD wants to participate in that dialogue in a meaningful way.

They say they have taken several steps towards doing that.

"I think there's universal condemnation for what occurred in Minneapolis. That's coming from every police official, every police organization, every police officer that I know. I think we're pretty united and saying that shouldn't happen. It was outside the rules of what we know to do and what we trained to do. It was not good. We share the anger. We share the frustration for what happened in that incident," said Johnson.