Portneuf Valley harvest festival

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It's officially October, and Fall activities were in full swing Saturday, and the Portneuf Valley farmers market didn't let a few sprinkles and cloudy skies rain on the fun at the harvest festival.

The community enjoyed music by the Aaron Ball band and all of the harvest foods, including some delicious pies.

The apple pie baking contest was a big hit, and the winners were Holly and Corrine Bolken with their cinnamon roll apple pie.

The Portneuf Valley farmers market runs through the end of October.