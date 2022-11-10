Christmas tree tags will be available Salmon-Challis National Forest

The USDA Forest Service is modernizing its approach to selling Christmas Tree permits and making them available to purchase through Recreation.gov beginning October 13, which gives customers another purchase option. Visit Recreation.gov to learn more about purchasing a permit online. An additional $2.50 fee is applied for using this service.

Tags are non-refundable and must be purchased before cutting your tree. Each tag costs $5.00 per tree. A household may purchase two tags. The tag may be used in any open area administered by the Salmon-Challis National Forest or the Salmon and Challis BLM Field Offices.

Additionally, in support of Every Kid Outdoors, the Salmon-Challis National Forest will offer one free holiday tree cutting permit to fourth graders who have a valid paper or durable Every Kid Outdoors pass. The free holiday tree cutting permit will not be available at local vendors, but is available through the all Salmon-Challis National Forest offices in Challis, Leadore, North Fork, Mackay, and the Public Lands Center in Salmon. The tag may be used in any open area administered by the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service is among the federal agencies that support the Administration’s Every Kid Outdoors initiative, a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. The initiative provides a free pass to all fourth-grade students who first go to www.everykidoutdoors.gov and complete the application process. Students can either use a paper pass or can redeem the paper pass for a durable pass at select Forest Service offices. The Salmon-Challis National Forest hopes the Every Kid Outdoors will help to inspire every young person in the Butte, Custer, and Lemhi County areas to visit the Salmon-Challis National Forest!

Guidelines for cutting include:

No cutting within 300 feet of campgrounds, streams, lakes or ponds.

Cut your tree at least 100 feet away from either side of any main road, including 200 feet from US Highway 93 and 1/3 mile from the roadside of the Salmon River Road (Forest Road #030).

Make your cut below the lowest live limbs. Do not cut trees taller than 12 feet in height above the ground. Please do not top-cut trees.

Areas where cutting is prohibited: All areas shown on the firewood map as closed to fuelwood cutting or gathering of fuelwood are also closed to Christmas tree cutting. Reference the firewood map for closed areas. Tree plantations and signed timber sale areas.



Once you have selected and cut your tree, place the tag around the stem or a branch of the tree before transporting. The tag must be signed and attached to the tree in such a manner that removal will destroy the tag. If you purchase your tag on Recreation.gov, you will not be provided a tag to display on your cut tree, however your printed or electronic permit must be accessible during transport of your tree. Caution is advised on snow covered roads. In many places, four-wheel drive or chains may be needed. Be prepared for cold weather conditions or emergencies that may present themselves by being outdoors during winter months.

Keep your tree in water while indoors to maintain freshness, reduce fire hazards and to enjoy its beauty throughout the holiday season. If the base dries out, resin will form over the cut end and the tree will not be able to absorb water causing it to dry out quickly. Most fresh-cut trees should last at least five weeks before drying out if properly cared for.