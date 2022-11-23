Skip to Content
“Race to Feed the Hungry” starts Thanksgiving morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Early Thanksgiving morning, Idaho Falls runners will get into a grateful giving spirit with the race to feed the hungry.

While runners work up a hearty Thanksgiving appetite, they'll also raise money for the Idaho Community Food Basket.

On Wednesday, runners gathered at the food basket warehouse to pick up their race packets. Nearly 600 people have signed up to race for the good cause.

"We're serving more families than we did at the height of the pandemic right now. Bills go up in the winter. People are struggling," Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson said. "People that come to this race know that the proceeds are going to help us feed those families and get them through the winter, get them through the hard months so that they can hopefully recover and become self-sufficient."

Online registration is now closed, but runners can still register to start at 8 a.m. at packet pickup the morning of the event. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Snake River Landing.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

