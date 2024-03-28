2024 Easter celebration events
Below are the 2024 Easter celebration events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.
IDAHO FALLS - AMMON
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
- Adult (18+) Flashlight Egg Scramble - 7:30 p.m. at Sandcreek Middle School
A fundraiser to benefit the Bonneville County Library District hosted by the Friends Assisting Bonneville Libraries. $15 Tickets are available at bit.ly/42PYUM9 or for $20 at the door.
- Gold Gym's Idaho Falls Easter Egg Dive
Please join us for Gold's Gym Idaho Falls's first Easter Egg Dive on Friday, March 29th from 4 - 5:30 PM.
Golds Gym members are FREE.
Non Golds members: $5.00 per child.
Different age groups will start at different times in the pool.
4-4:15 - Children ages 1-3
4:20-4:40 - Children ages 4-6
4:45-5:05 Children ages 7-9
5:10-5:30 Children ages 10-12
REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/GGIF-Easter
- Through Grace Easter Play - 7 p.m. at Water Springs Church
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing 2024 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
We will have different designated zones throughout Snake River Landing for each age group. Maps to be posted soon. Age start times: (start times will be as close to the below time as possible. Please arrive early to find your zone)
Age groups:
1-2 years 9:45am
3-4 years 10:05am
5-6 years 10:25am
7-8 years 10:45am
9-12 years 11:05am
This year's Hunt is even BIGGER with expanded age group areas - with the total area almost 10 times bigger than before! More than 25,000 eggs, tons of prizes will be in each age group, and even there will be a special visit from the Easter Bunny. This FREE event is fun for the whole family!
- Camp Hayden Easter Egg Hunt for Special Needs - begins at 11:15 a.m. at Snake River Landing
This will cater to individuals with developmental or physical disabilities and their families. There will be an accessible easter egg hunt, sensory games with prizes, yard games, balloon animals, and an All Access Physical Therapy tent, plus the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures and to meet the families. This event is free and open to the public, but we ask that only children with special needs (and their siblings) take part in the Camp Hayden activities.
- Ammon Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at McCowin Park
Children will be divided up by age, up to 2 years, 3 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12 years.
- Find the Easter Bunny, A Downtown Scavenger Hunt - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Civitan Plaza
Hop downtown Idaho Falls on March 30th at 12:00 PM to Find the Easter Bunny! There are 28 bunnies hidden throughout Downtown waiting for you to find them. We put together a map to show you which 28 businesses the Easter Bunny snuck into to hide. You will follow the map to find a minimum of 20 bunnies. Once they have been found and marked off your map, you will head back to the Civitan Plaza to turn your map in exchange for a prize!
- LK Realty Bar Hop - 7:00 p.m. Civitan Plaza
Join us for the night for our first Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Civitan Mingle & "bar crawl." All proceeds to go to the Snake River Animal Shelter.
- Through Grace Easter Play - 7 p.m. at Water Springs Church
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
- Through Grace Easter Play - 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. at Water Springs Church
POCATELLO - CHUBBUCK
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- Easter Bash 2024 - 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Alameda Park
Pancake Breakfast at 10:00 a.m. Egg Hunts will begin promptly: Ages 0-4 11:15a, Ages 5-8 11:30a, Ages 9-12 11:45a. DJ with fun music, prizes, over 20,000 eggs and more!
- EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Park
Join us for our 8th Annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt for individuals with special needs, and their families. Hunts include: sensory sensitive, noisy eggs for visually impaired, wheelchair/walker accessible hunt, and general hunts for all abilities. Free event, ticket required for each family. Tickets will be available starting in March at the Portneuf Library and various therapy agencies.
REXBURG
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- Community Easter Egg Hunt - 9 a.m. at Porter Park
Hosted in collaboration with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, the itself hunt is for ages 0-12 years old, but the event will have lots of fun games and activities for everyone! Local businesses continue to support the program by sponsoring bikes for kids, there will be pictures with the Easter bunny, hot cocoa, the carousel will be running [we hope] for FREE rides, and more! Hunt begins promptly at 10 a.m.
AMERICAN FALLS
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- American Legion Easter Egg Hunt - 1 p.m. at American Falls City Park
Starts at 1 p.m. when the sirens blow. Then we will pass out candy afterward. Sorry no Easter bunny.
ARCO
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- Arco Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. Bottolfsen Park Parking Lot
ASHTON
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- Community Easter Egg Hunt 2024 - 10 a.m. at North Fremont High School
Will be a Drive through this year do to mud and snow banks. Please follow the map and stop at each volunteers station and show a number you are giving. Please have your cell phone ready for the Bunny to take a picture of the Egg Hunters in their car. See map here
SHELLEY
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. at Dawn Lloyd Park
Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Shelley and Firth. Includes an Egg Hunt sectioned by age and area for children needing special assistance
ST. ANTHONY
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Ball Diamonds (weather permitting)
Agest 0-12 welcome. Only 0-4 age group can have a basket to gather eggs
JACKSON, Wyo.
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
- The Town Square Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. at Jackson Hole Town Square