Returned nonresident big game tags go on sale Nov. 3 and are available to residents as second tags

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game will sell returned nonresident, general-season big game tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Nov. 3.

Tags can be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at license vendors, online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com or by calling (800) 554-8685.

A list of available tags will be listed on Nov. 1 on the Nonresident License and Tag webpage. A reminder that returned controlled hunt tags cannot be purchased as second tags.

Nonresident sales

If a nonresident does not have a deer or elk tag, then the nonresident may be able to purchase a first tag and possibly a second tag during this sale. The current nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and all deer units still apply to returned tags purchased by nonresidents. Adult nonresident fees are $351.75 for deer tags and $651.75 for elk tags.

Residents can purchase a tag from the nonresident quota as a second tag. Nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and deer units do not apply to nonresident tags purchased by residents, so available deer tags can be used statewide and available elk tags can be purchased for any uncapped elk zone. Residents eligible for the Price Lock discount pay $301.75 for a deer tag or $416.75 for an elk tag. Residents not eligible for the Price Lock discount pay the same deer and elk tag fees as nonresidents.

Capped Elk Zone Tags: A resident or nonresident can purchase nonresident tags returned from a capped elk zone as long as the cap is not sold out.

Elk Zones Not Eligible for Any Second Tags: Elk City

Deer Units Not Eligible for Any Second Tags: 10, 10A, 12, 16A, 17, 19 and 20

For more information go to the Nonresident License and Tag webpage or call (208) 334-2592.