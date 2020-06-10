Idaho ‘Economic Reboot’ conference set for 1 p.m., open to the public

Your Money

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) A community meeting is helping local businesses get back on their feet after being shut down for more than a month due to the pandemic.

Idaho State University is teaming up with the state officials to provide a community forum. Director for the Idaho Department of Commerce, Tom Kealy will be the virtual keynote speaker.

He’s expected to give businesses an inside look at his predictions of what Idaho’s economy will look like in the coming months.

It is held via phone conference from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Participate in the forum by clicking HERE.

Those wishing to participate by phone may do so by calling: (253) 215-8782 and then dialing in the meeting ID number: 997 8963 7562.