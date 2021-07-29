LOCAL LINKS: Yellowstone Helicopters

Local Links

W. YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) - If you’ve ever made the trip to W. Yellowstone, whether it be a day trip across the Idaho-Montana border or a flight from out of town, you know that the scenery can be breathtaking.

The lead pilot of Yellowstone Helicopters, Angel Sandoval, gets to take in the scenic view every day from the Yellowstone Airport-WYS on 721 Airport Rd.

“There’s hidden lakes… there are valleys… peaks… all right here,” he said.

This is Yellowstone Helicopters’ third season offering what they say is “the best value” in Yellowstone this year for scenic tours.

“Part of our price point was getting to where everybody can have this experience,” Sandoval said.

The company offers tour times that are designed to maximize your scenic viewing and value starting at $69 per person for a ten-minute flight.

“I want families to get this opportunity,” Sandoval said. “You get to see the best in people. You get to see their emotions, their tears. Sometimes they're tearing up in here and they're tears of joy.”

It’s a feeling Sandoval said is all too familiar. He took his first flight at eight years old.

“I’ve always wanted to fly. And so when I had that opportunity, I utilized my G.I. Bill, my benefits in the military, and I jumped on that opportunity. It's been so amazing ever since. It's just been a wild ride.”

Yellowstone Helicopters also has a flight school in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They offer regional aviation expertise and flight training in a Robinson R44 helicopter.

To learn more about Yellowstone Helicopters or to book a tour, click here.

