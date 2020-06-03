Charges of fowl play rock the poultry world, and 4 other business stories you need to read

Money

Today in business news: Snapchat flings itself into the Trump-Twitter battle, bike shops are racing to keep up with demand, and I see how many poultry puns I can reasonably squeeze into serious news about a scandal in the chicken world. Let’s get into it.

FOWL PLAY?

Several senior executives in the chicken industry have been indicted for an alleged price-fixing conspiracy. Better cluck next time, I guess.

OK but seriously: These are the first charges to be brought as part of a Justice Department investigation of anticompetitive behavior in the chicken industry.

The four men named in the indictment allegedly participated in a “network of suppliers and co-conspirators” with the aim of fixing prices and rigging bids for chicken sales across the United States from 2012 to 2017.

No word yet on who the wing-leader was. (I’m sorry, I can’t help myself). CNN Business is keeping you abreast of this story here.

OH SNAP !

Snapchat, the platform that was to 2016 what TikTok is to 2020, just sallied into the battle playing out between the Trump administration and the social media companies he can’t seem to quit.

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat’s parent company, said the President’s content will no longer be featured in the app’s curated Discover section. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” he said.

Trump’s account will remain, but the decision to stop promoting his content goes further than similar moves by Twitter, which has added fact-checking links and warnings to posts but has not removed them. Facebook isn’t doing any of the above — and many users, including Facebook’s own staff, are not happy about it.

The takeaway? Snap’s decision may not have a huge impact, but it makes Facebook’s stubborn inaction look even more out of touch.

BIKES: ‘THE NEW TOILET PAPER’

Your gym is closed, the local running trails are crowded and you’ll do just about anything to get out of your house and feel the wind in your hair. Solution: You need a bike!

Do you still have that bike you bought in 1994, the one you rode once and then parked behind boxes of holiday decorations and canned goods in the garage? No? Then it’s time to buy a bike. If you can find one.

Everyone wants a bike right now, and it’s not hard to see why. A good bike is, among other things:

An environmentally friendly mode of transportation

environmentally friendly mode of transportation A great way to get in shape after you’ve spent three months inside eating frozen pizza

A socially distant alternative to public transit

alternative to public transit An excuse to buy all manner of goofy-looking gear that is both too expensive and does not look good on you but fills your heart with a sense of smug superiority

Only trouble is, bike shops can barely keep up with demand.

“Bikes are like the new toilet paper,” said one bike shop owner, who hasn’t had a day off since February. “If it’s available, buy it.”

RED HOT FAANGS

We’ve talked a lot about the shocking disconnect between Wall Street and the real economy — the two couldn’t be more out of sync.

Main Street is dealing with mass unemployment, riots in the streets and a devastating pandemic. Wall Street’s pretty much shrugging off all of that, focusing instead on all the sweet easy money the Fed is providing.

Just to underscore the point: On Wednesday, the Nasdaq was in spitting distance of an all-time high, driven largely by a group of tech stocks ominously nicknamed FAANG that are doing just swell under quarantine. Why?

There’s Facebook (which owns Instagram, aka where you spend five hours a day)

(which owns Instagram, aka where you spend five hours a day) Amazon (where all your stuff comes from)

Apple (the phone you’re reading this on right now)

And Alphabet (which is Google, which is basically the internet)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

That’s a fairly extraordinary statement from an ice cream company with a decidedly hippie vibe. But Ben & Jerry’s made it clear where it stands on the fight against racial injustice, calling on Americans to “dismantle white supremacy.” Read more.

IN OTHER NEWS