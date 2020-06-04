Mark Cuban was seriously weighing a run for president last month. Here’s why he decided against it

Money

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, while many people were learning how to bake sourdough or plant a garden, Mark Cuban was considering a run for president. He even hired a pollster.

The billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner has criticized President Donald Trump and discussed harboring presidential ambitions for years. But several weeks ago, Cuban hired someone to gauge his chances in the 2020 race, he told David Axelrod on The Axe Files podcast Thursday.

“My family voted it down,” Cuban said of a presidential bid. “Otherwise I would have.”

Cuban said he would have run as an independent candidate, and wanted to know how he would fare against Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

The pollster, Cuban said, told him he could pull around 77% of independent votes, and take some votes from Trump and Biden. However, he ultimately felt his chances weren’t good enough.

“I dominated the independent vote,” Cuban said. “But in aggregate, I was only able to get up to 25%.”

With such long odds, he said, he didn’t feel he could convince his family that a run was worthwhile. “That’s why I didn’t pursue it.”

As for how he feels about Trump’s presidency, Cuban said he thinks “he got off to an OK start,” adding that he agreed with some parts of Trump’s tax plan. But Cuban ultimately questioned Trump’s fitness for the role.

“He’s not a leader at all,” Cuban said. “He has no communication skills. To this day, nothing is his fault. He’s never admitted anything. And you can’t be the leader of the free world and play the victim card all the time.”