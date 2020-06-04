Piers Morgan tells Rudy Giuliani on live TV: You’ve gone completely mad and you sound deranged

Money

Piers Morgan’s live interview with Rudy Giuliani on Thursday devolved into a heated argument, that at times turned very personal, on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

Both men have been strong supporters of President Donald Trump: Morgan often writes favorable op-eds about Trump. Giuliani is the president’s personal lawyer. But their views diverged Thursday.

The interview went south four minutes into the 13-minute long interview when Morgan asked Giuliani about Trump’s “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet in reference to the nationwide protests against police brutality. (The controversial tweet was hidden by Twitter for violating its rules against glorifying violence.)

Morgan pushed Giuliani to explain why Trump used the quote, to which an increasingly agitated Giuliani replied: “It isn’t inflammatory, it’s accurate.”

“You sound completely barking mad,” Morgan said. “You’ve lost the plot.”

Giuliani then turned the argument more personal, saying he “really” knows why Morgan’s former CNN show was cancelled with a phrase that sounded like either “f—ed up” or “sucked up.”

Giuliani later in the interview denied he used profanity, but wouldn’t say what word he used that might have sounded liked it.

Morgan hosted his self-titled show for three years on CNN before it was canceled in 2014.

Morgan said Giuliani has gone “completely mad, you sound deranged and you’re abusive.” Giuliani responded saying he’s lost respect for Morgan and said “everyone in America knows you’re a failed journalist.”

“You’ve come on here, you’ve been rude and abusive,” Morgan said trying to end the interview. “You sound unhinged. You’ve been using profanity and you were somebody I used to admire.”