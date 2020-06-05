Americans’ paychecks got a lot smaller in May — and that is actually a good sign. Plus 4 other essential business stories.

Money

Friday threw us all for a loop with those job numbers, eh? We’ll get into that. Also on deck: mega 90s nostalgia for all the old millennials out there; a Facebook staffer explains why he just quit his job; and Alexis Ohanian, aka Mr. Serena Williams, is resigning from Reddit’s board.

WOW, WE WERE WAY OFF

We thought we were so smart. All week, we’ve been warning you about the record 20% unemployment rate that was about to be confirmed by the US jobs report. We even prepared charts to show just how bad it would be.

But then, around 8:30 ET this morning, you could have knocked us all over with a feather.

Rather than another month of carnage, unemployment actually dropped last month.

To our credit, we were telling you what economists were telling us, and it turns out pretty much every economic model got it wrong. That just underscores how unprecedented this situation is. (My colleague Annalyn Kurtz explains how economists missed the mark so severely.)

In a surprise to absolutely no one who’s been watching the stock market jump like a Labrador puppy with a squeaky toy the past few weeks: Every major US index soared on the news.

While this was certainly a good surprise, we’re not busting out the champagne yet: Joblessness is still around 13% overall, and it’s much worse for people of color who have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.

SMALLER PAYCHECKS ARE … GOOD?

Here’s another economic head-scratcher: Americans’ paychecks got a lot smaller in May — and that is actually a good sign.

Hear me out: Paychecks got 1% skimpier last month than they were in April. That’s the worst monthly decline on record (the Labor Department started tracking this stuff in 2006, so admittedly it’s a small sample size) and the first decline in nearly three years.

That seems like bad news. But the reason paychecks overall look smaller on paper is because lower-income workers are coming back into the labor force after getting laid off and furloughed en masse. When retail workers and restaurant staff start getting paid again, their paychecks get recorded again by the Labor Department. (Now, are those minimum-wage-or-lower paychecks too small in the first place? Absolutely. But that’s for another newsletter.)

BABY, BABY, IT LOOKS LIKE IT’S GONNA HAIL

There was a moment, back in the late 90s, when we all suddenly took up swing dancing and believed khaki capris were universally flattering (They weren’t.) That’s how powerful Gap was.

These days, the mood is bit less jaunty for the retailer, which reported a $932 million loss — by far the worst quarter in its 51-year history.

Like most retailers, Gap took a hit from the pandemic. But unlike its competitors J.Crew and JCPenney, both of which filed for bankruptcy last month, Gap is still on its feet (for now).

The retailer is now attempting a risky strategy to clear out its glut of inventory, but it may still need a a miracle to avoid bankruptcy. It’s hard to Lindy Hop with all that debt weighing you down.

At least we’ll always have that commercial.

FACEBOOK FALLOUT

Facebook employees have been furious at the boss, Mark Zuckerberg, for his refusal to take action on President Trump’s posts (as Twitter and Snapchat have done). Many staff staged a virtual walkout last week.

Timothy Aveni went even further: The 22-year-old software engineer quit his job. “Zuck has told us over and over that calls to violence would not be tolerated on the platform, even if they were by the President of the United States,” Aveni told CNN Business’ Donie O’Sullivan.

“I think [Zuckerberg is] scared to take action when it really, really matters,” Aveni said. “And that concerns me because I don’t know how many chances we have to do the right thing anymore. I think we’re seeing the country go down a really, really dangerous path.” Read more about why he chose to leave.

OHANIAN’S OUT

Alexis Ohanian is stepping down at Reddit and urging the board to replace him with a black candidate.

Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, cited his family as one of the reasons for his decision. He tweeted: “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

Reddit, the social networking site Ohanian co-founded 15 years ago, gave birth, directly and indirectly, to some of the worst racism, hate and trolling on the internet. A more diverse board can’t undo that history, but Ohanian’s move could be a model for people in power to effect change. “I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now,” Ohanian tweeted.

