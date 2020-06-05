White House turns press corps into social distancing props

Money

Members of the White House press corps became the latest political prop in President Donald Trump’s quest to reopen the country on Friday.

The White House set up press seats for a Friday event in the Rose Garden, which was billed as a news conference, though Trump ended up taking no questions from reporters.

The folding chairs were originally placed six feet apart, just like they have been since April, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

News crews took photos of the set-up, then left the Rose Garden, and were brought back in several minutes later.

Sometime in between, White House staffers clustered the chairs together much more tightly, with approximately one foot between each seated reporter.

Visually it was back to business almost as normal, pre-pandemic, without social distancing, despite ongoing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to take precautions.

The president seemed to like what he saw.

“You’re getting closer together, even you, I noticed,” Trump remarked to reporters. “I noticed you’re starting to get much closer together. Looks much better.”

But the White House staffers set up the seats — not the White House Correspondents’ Association. Some journalists and news executives were privately outraged by the bait and switch.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said he made the decision to move the seats.

“It was my decision. It looks better. I would remind you that those in the pool are tested, everyone is temperature checked, and asked if they have had symptoms,” he told CNN in an email.

The event was open to other reporters who had not been tested because they were not in the pool — the small, rotating group of reporters covering the President each day. There have been many cases of asymptomatic spread nationally, and it’s possible to spread the virus before one begins exhibiting symptoms.

The Trump administration’s own CDC guidelines maintain that social distancing is the best way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Limit close contact with others outside your household in indoor and outdoor spaces. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay away from others when possible, even if you—or they—have no symptoms,” the CDC’s website said.

It appeared that the White House was using the press corps as human props to send a message that social distancing is no longer necessary — something the President is insisting, as well, as he seeks to fill a packed arena for the Republican National Convention.

“This is a flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing and a move that puts reporters at risk for the purpose of turning the press corps into a prop for a so-called ‘press conference’ where the president refuses to answer a single question,” WHCA president Jon Karl said in a post on Twitter.