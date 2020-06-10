An Uber-GrubHub merger may not happen

Money

Weeks after reports that Uber was in discussions with Grubhub about a possible merger, a European food delivery company may be the one to pull off a deal with Grubhub.

Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com confirmed Wednesday that it’s “in advanced discussions with Grubhub regarding an all-share combination.”

CNBC and the Wall Street Journal are reporting that the deal could be struck as early as Wednesday, with CNBC reporting that Uber “is likely” to pull out over antitrust concerns, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Uber and Grubhub did not respond to requests for comment.

With skyrocketing demand for delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, Uber’s meal service, Uber Eats, has been viewed as a bright spot for the company at a time when its core ride-hailing business has declined due to people increasingly staying home.

Uber reportedly approached Grubhub earlier this year with an acquisition offer before the pandemic led to widespread lockdowns and the companies continued to discuss a potential deal, according to a report last month from The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter. Bloomberg reported at the time that a deal could be reached as soon as May.

An Uber spokesperson previously told CNN Business the company does not comment on merger and acquisition rumors or speculation.

Shortly after the reports about Uber and Grubhub, Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker wrote a letter urging the Department of Justice and the FTC to “monitor the negotiations” and “to initiate an investigation if the parties reach an agreement to merge.”

Just Eat Takeaway, which has operations in 23 countries, does not have a US presence.

Grubhub was founded in 2004 and helped popularize the concept of meal deliveries. In recent years, however, the company has faced fierce competition in the market from the likes of Uber, DoorDash and Postmates, each of which were well funded by venture capital. Uber, in particular, was not afraid to lose billions to expand into new markets and categories.