Black Lives Matter makes its mark on map apps

“Black Lives Matter” has been chanted by demonstrators, written on signs, and even painted on some city streets. Now, the slogan that’s been associated with the nationwide movement to end police brutality is being recognized on maps.

Amid protests over racial injustice, some tech companies have updated their map features on their apps to reflect current events.

Last week, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a section of the street directly in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” It was also painted in giant, yellow letters down the busy DC street ahead of planned protests.

Tech giant Google updated its maps to include the new “Black Lives Matter Plaza NW” name.

“Consistent with our policies, given a formal announcement from the mayor and a new street sign being installed, we’ve reflected this street name in Google Maps,” a spokesperson for Google told CNN in an email statement. The spokesperson did not give an exact timeline of when the change was made.

Over the weekend, Bing also updated its maps feature to reflect the new street name.

Apple, meanwhile, updated its satellite imagery to include the freshly painted mural. The company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Planet, a San Francisco-based satellite company, shared an image from space that shows the yellow words directly across Lafayette Square on Twitter. A spokesman for the company told CNN the image was shared on Just 1st to show solidarity with the black community.

“Voices are heard,” Planet co-founder and CEO Will Marshall tweeted. “Even from where there’s no sound.”

Back on earth, Snap Map, an interactive Snapchat feature that uses geolocation to let users see their friends locations, “is being utilized as a resource to follow recent protests,” a spokesperson for the company told CNN.

Snap Map also has a “heat map” feature, where users can see snap stories other people have shared. Users can drag the map around and look at splashes of color which indicate where people have congregated.

The blue, yellow, orange and red glowing spots on the map illustrate approximately how many Snapchat stories are coming from certain locations. Blue means that there are very few people, while red indicates a great deal of traffic.

“In recent years we’ve seen the Snap Map emerge as an incredible resource for our community to easily view different perspectives from Snapchatters,” a Snap spokesperson said.

Its use as a potential tool for some demonstrators was first apparent in 2018, when high school students utilized the Snap Map feature during walk outs to protest gun violence following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Many captured screenshots of the app to showcase visually how widespread the moment was across the US.

The map apps may soon have to make even more updates, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the city will name a street “Black Lives Matter” in each borough.