Here are all the exclusive PlayStation 5 games that were just announced

Money

Sony teased Thursday which games will be available to play on its upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 console and finally revealed the device’s new design. The livestream is available over at CNN Underscored.

The sleek white console with a black trim is tall and appears to be thinner than the Xbox Series X. A media remote control and headphones will be available as accessories. Pricing remains a mystery.

It included some games that already exist on PS4, the current generation gaming console, such as Grand Theft Auto V, coming to the PS5.

Sony also announced tons of other games, including Hitman 3 and NBA 2K21.

Here are the highlights:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man was already a PlayStation 4 exclusive, so fans were expecting the franchise to come to the PS5 as well. Sony confirmed to CNN Business that “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” will be a PS5 exclusive.

It’s a sequel to the 2018 title featuring Miles, a character best known for appearing in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.”

The game builds on its previous title: Miles was briefly teased at the end of the 2018 game, and Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, can be heard in the new trailer. The game will launch on the PS5 this holiday season.

Gran Turismo 7

Popular racing game Gran Turismo is getting an installment on the PlayStation 5. The new title, Gran Turismo 7, doesn’t have a release date yet but already features a campaign mode that lets players earn and customize new cars by winning races.

The Japanese franchise has been a loyal part of the Sony ecosystem: Gran Turismo 6 came out back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, while the PlayStation 4 saw Gran Turismo Sport in 2017.

This is a developing story.