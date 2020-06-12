Crisis Text Line CEO fired amid staff revolt

Money

Crisis Text Line, a high-profile crisis hotline backed by millions of dollars from some of tech’s biggest names, said Friday that the nonprofit’s board of directors “voted to terminate” its CEO and founder effective immediately following accusations of inappropriate conduct, according to a letter from the board sent to staffers and leadership and shared with CNN Business.

The ousted executive, Nancy Lublin, previously referred to Crisis Text Line as a “giant love machine,” but inside the seven-year-old organization, staffers have recently staged a virtual walkout, demanding its board and leadership take steps to create an anti-racist organization.

“Crisis Text Line is not the safe and welcoming place it should be,” the board’s letter said. “We recognize and apologize for our role in enabling this environment to persist. We take full accountability and are ready to address these issues head-on. No form of racism or bullying of any kind will be tolerated at Crisis Text Line.”

Lublin will also vacate her board seat.

This story is developing and will be updated …