United is mortgaging its frequent flyer program to raise $5 billion

Money

United Airlines is mortgaging its Mileage Plus frequent flyer program, its latest effort to raise the cash it needs to weather the Covid-19 crisis.’

The term loan will come from Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Morgan Stanley, and take seven years to repay. The interest rate was not disclosed. United says between this and an additional $4.5 billion in federal loans for which it expects to be eligible, it estimates it will have $17 billion in cash on hand by the end of September, roughly three times the normal cash it carries.

Air travel has fallen by more than 80% in the most recent estimates, but that indicates some modest rebound in demand for travel from earlier this spring, with United and other carriers air travel demand was “virtually zero.”