Dow futures plunge more than 800 points as fears of a coronavirus second wave grow

Money

US stock futures and Asian markets plunged Monday, signaling that global stocks are headed for another volatile week as investors grapple with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil also fell, building on steep losses last week.

Dow futures plunged more than 800 points, or 3.3%, rapidly extending losses ahead of Monday’s open. S&P 500 futures dropped 2.9%, and Nasdaq futures were down 2.3%.

For weeks, Wall Street appeared increasingly disconnected from the rest of the world — big stock gains seemed incongruous with relatively high unemployment numbers and other data showing the real economy is struggling.

But last week, markets caught up with reality. On Thursday, all three indexes posted their biggest sell-offs since March. The indexes recovered somewhat Friday, but not enough to recoup the losses they recorded last week.

As much of the United States begins to reopen following coronavirus lockdowns, scientists and health experts are warning about the potential for a second wave of the virus, which could have devastating effects for the economy. Several US states that reopened weeks ago are now reporting a rising number of infections and hospitalizations.

A second wave could undermine the extreme optimism about the economy that had catapulted US stocks toward record highs.

Losses in Asia, meanwhile, accelerated as China grapples with a potential second wave of the virus. Dozens of coronavirus cases have popped up in Beijing.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down 3.5%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 4.3% and is on pace for its worst day since March. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.1%. and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%.

Asia’s swift declines tracked with the plunge in US futures, and also came as government statistics in China showed a struggling-but-slowly recovering economy.

Industrial production and investment activity improved somewhat from prior months, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics. And while retail sales fell 2.8% in May compared to the prior year, that was still better than April’s 7.5% decline. Still, the three readings all fell below forecasts from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

“Ultimately it’s consumer’s willingness to leave their apartments amid persistent social distancing — either mandated by governments or by consumer behavior — [that] will dictate the speed of the recovery,” wrote Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, in a Monday research note. “But China’s consumer-led recovery is not moving forward quickly by any stretch of the imagination.”

Even so, some economists pointed to positive signs. Activity in the country’s services sector expanded for the first time this year, according to China’s National Services Industry Manufacturing Index. The index measures the change in output of the services sector each month.

“Overall economic output returned above 2019 levels in May for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak,” Martin Rasmussen, China economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a research report on Monday. “We had previously thought that China’s economy wouldn’t return to positive year-on-year growth until [the third quarter]. But today’s data suggest that this milestone may be reached this quarter.”

Oil also moved lower. US oil futures on Monday tumbled 4.9%, trading at $34.49 per barrel. Brent, the global oil benchmark, lost 3.4% to $37.43 per barrel. Both contracts plunged more than 8% last week amid concerns of a resurgence of the pandemic.

— Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.