Nevada still has the highest unemployment in the US, even as overall market improves

Money

America witnessed record jobs growth in May as the country is attempting to rebound from the pandemic recession. But job gains haven’t been spread evenly across the country.

The US unemployment rate declined to 13.3% in May, after hitting a record high of 14.7% in April. And while that is a good sign overall, things are still dire in states reliant on the industries the Covid-19 pandemic has hurt the most, including hospitality and tourism.

Nevada still has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, even though it fell to a seasonally adjusted 25.3% in May from 30.1% in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Tourism-reliant Hawaii and Michigan have the second and third highest unemployment rates in the country at 22.6% and 21.1%, respectively. In both states, the jobless rates declined some in May.

In fact, the unemployment rate declined in most states. Only Minnesota, Connecticut and Florida registered a small increase.

Nebraska is leading the country with the lowest May unemployment rate, at 5.2%.

Last month, 2.5 million new jobs were added across the country. It was the largest monthly job gain on record, but it also followed in the footsteps of the biggest monthly loss.

On the state level, 46 states added new jobs. Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida added the most jobs. Meanwhile, employment declined further in Hawaii and the District of Columbia.

Even though the labor market is showing sure signs of improvement, it is clear that this crisis is far from over.

More than 20 million US jobs vanished in April as the country went on lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and the unemployment rate rose to an all-time high in 43 states in response.

It will be a long road to recovery from this shock.

This is a developing story. It will be updated