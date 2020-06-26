These are the companies boycotting Facebook over its hate policies

Money

A growing list of companies say they’ll join an advertiser boycott on Facebook in protest of what they say are the site’s failures to stop the spread of hate.

A civil rights coalition, which includes the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP, launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last week when it called on major corporations to put a pause on advertising on Facebook, citing the company’s “repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms.”

Within days, outdoor retailers REI, The North Face, and Patagonia said they were in. Other companies, including Upwork and Dashlane, joined too.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook’s global business group, responded by saying, “We deeply respect any brand’s decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information. Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good.”

Here’s what we know about the companies that have joined the boycott.

Arc’teryx

“Effective immediately, we will be halting our global advertising with @Facebook & @instagram until at least the end of July in support of the #stophateforprofit campaign,” Arc’teryx said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The outdoor apparel brand added that it will be donating the money it would have spent on Facebook and Instagram ads toward “building more inclusive outdoors.”

Ben & Jerry’s

The ice cream company issued a statement on Tuesday saying it supports NAACP, Color of Change, the ADL “and all those calling for Facebook to take stronger action to stop its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foment and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy.”

“As of July 1st we will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign,” it added.

“We call on Facebook, Inc. to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate.”

Dashlane

Dashlane, which is a password manager, has committed to pulling advertisements for at least the month of July, Joy Howard, the company’s CMO, said in a blog post via the company’s website on Monday.

Howard hinted that the boycott could extend beyond that.

“It’s clear that Facebook is all talk, and will not take responsibility for its role in Surveillance Capitalism out of a sense of moral duty,” Howard wrote. “They will only say what money makes them say. It’s time for us to put our money where their mouth is.”

Howard has called on CMOs from other tech companies to join the boycott.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer, an outdoor apparel brand, said in a statement on Twitter that it would halt paid ads on Facebook and Instagram through the end of July.

The company did not indicate, as some others have, whether their suspension could last longer.

Eileen Fisher

The clothing company said Wednesday it will pause paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram during the month of July.

“By withholding our advertising dollars, together we can demand that Facebook take meaningful steps to create a platform that’s safer for all communities,” it said in a tweet.

Magnolia Pictures

Magnolia Pictures become the first Hollywood studio to join the boycott against Facebook on Tuesday.

The studio behind films such as “Food, Inc.” and “Man on Wire” said it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram immediately through at least the end of July.

“We are seeking meaningful change at Facebook and the end to their amplification of hate speech,” the company said in a tweet.

Patagonia

Patagonia, another outdoor apparel brand, pulled advertising on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday as part of the boycott.

“From secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, the stakes are too high to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fomenting fear and hatred,” Patagonia said in a series of tweets.

“As companies across the country work hard to ensure that Americans have access to free and fair elections this fall, we can’t stand by and contribute resources to companies that contribute to the problem.”

The company said it stands with the campaign and that the social media network’s profits is never “worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.”

The North Face

Outdoor apparel brand The North Face was the first major company to join the boycott against Facebook.

“We’re in,” The North Face tweeted on Friday. “We’re out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit.”

The North Face’s commitment applies to ads on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, the brand said in a statement, though it will continue to create organic content on Instagram.

Craig Hodges, a spokesman for The North Face’s parent, VF Corp, said a number of other brands in the company’s portfolio are “considering” following in The North Face’s footsteps. VF Corp also owns Dickies, Vans, Timberland and Smartwool, among others. For the year that ended March 31, VF Corp spent $756 million on advertising.

“The North Face is halting all activity and U.S. paid advertising with Facebook until stricter policies are put in place to stop racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation from circulating on the platform,” the statement said.

REI

Outdoor equipment retailer REI joined The North Face shortly after its announcement in boycotting Facebook.

“For 82 years, we have put people over profits,” the company said in a tweet. “We’re pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July.”

Upwork

Upwork, which is a recruiting company, followed in the footsteps of The North Face and Patagonia on Friday.

“Upwork is hitting pause on hate with no Facebook advertising in July. #StopHateForProfit,” the company tweeted.

Verizon

Telecom giant Verizon said Thursday it is pulling its advertising from Facebook, in what may be the biggest brand yet to join the #StopHateForProfit boycott.

“We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with we’ve done with YouTube and other partners,” said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer for Verizon, in a statement to CNN.

Verizon has previously yanked its advertising from YouTube over hate speech, citing Verizon’s brand safety standards.

Verizon’s announcement Thursday suggests that its boycott could last much longer than that of other companies that have joined the campaign organized by civil rights groups.

This list will be updated.