Have you been laid off or furloughed again? Share your story

Money

At least two dozen states are pausing or rolling back their reopening plans for the summer because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

This has delayed the opening — or forced the closure — of some restaurants, bars, retailers and other businesses in these states.

This, in turn, could mean some Americans who were hired back could be out of work again.

And some people who were laid off temporarily are now finding that their old jobs are gone for good. The June jobs report found that 759,000 people lost positions that won’t be coming back.

In total, 3.7 million unemployed Americans’ previous jobs are gone. And millions more are at risk.