Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO as stock takes a tumble on soft guidance

Netflix added a strong 10 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2020, beating its own expectations. That’s the good news. The bad news, however, was that its forecasts for subscriber growth in the next quarter was much softer than expected.

The company said it expects to bring in 2.5 million subscribers in the next quarter, roughly half of what analysts were expecting.

That lower-than-expected projection for the next quarter sent the company’s stock tumbling in after hours trading. The stock fell more than 10% in after hours trading.

Netflix also made news on Thursday by announcing that Ted Sarandos, the company’s longtime content chief, would become co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings.

“Ted has been my partner for decades,” Hastings said in a statement. “This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix.”

Netflix now has roughly 193 million subscribers globally.