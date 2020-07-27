Garmin is slowly coming back online after a massive ransomware hack

Money

Five days after a massive ransomware attack, some of Garmin’s services are beginning to come back online.

“We are happy to report that Garmin Connect recovery is underway,” the company announced on the Garmin Connect website, listing several platforms and features that are operating at limited or full capacity.

Garmin Connect workouts are still not able to synch to devices and the app is still under maintenance.

Ultimately, the shutdown could cost tens of millions of dollars for Garmin, according to Sam Curry, chief security officer of cybersecurity company Cybereason. Shareholders will have a better sense of the losses after Garmin’s quarterly earnings call this Wednesday.

He said the ransomware attack on Garmin was “crippling,” calling it “the corporate equivalent of a heart attack.”

Garmin said that there is “no indication” that customer data was stolen or lost, according to reporting by TechCrunch. Garmin did not respond to a request for comment.