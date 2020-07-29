Barbie 2020 Campaign Team dolls feature Black female candidate

Money

Who runs the world? Girls.

That’s the message from Mattel and its newly released Barbie 2020 Campaign Team.

Four diverse dolls hope to expose girls to public leadership roles by showing them a full political campaign team: the candidate, the campaign manager, the fundraiser and the voter.

“Since 1959, Barbie has championed girls and encouraged them to be leaders whether in the classroom, community or someday, of the country,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, in a press release.

The Barbie brand first had a doll who was making a presidential race back in 1992. This particular doll set also highlights different ethnicities, including a Black candidate.

“With less than a third of elected leaders in the US being women, and Black women being even less represented in these positions, we designed the Barbie Campaign Team with a diverse set of dolls to show all girls they can raise their voices,” McKnight said.

As part of this mission, there are additional resources available online, such as play ballots and other printable activities, including prompts for girls to write their own campaign speeches.

The set went for sale for $39.99 on July 28.