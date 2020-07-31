James Murdoch resigns from the board of News Corp, citing ‘disagreements over certain editorial content’

Money

James Murdoch resigned from the board of his family’s company News Corp on Friday, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

A spokesperson for James Murdoch said there would be no further comment. A spokesperson for News Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The youngest son of Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul, James Murdoch has previously expressed disagreement with his father’s conservative political views.

James Murdoch had already left his family’s other company, 21st Century Fox, partly due to his disgust with Fox News, which falls under it. His breaking off his ties with the family’s other company is a big moment for the Murdoch family and the people who watch it closely. But he is still very much connected to the empire through the Murdoch Family Trust.

The News Corp umbrella includes papers such as The Wall Street Journal and New York Post. It also includes the book publisher HarperCollins.

News Corp also owns a large chunk of Australia’s media, which was criticized earlier this year for its coverage of the wildfires there.

A spokesperson for James Murdoch said in January that he and his wife, Kathryn Murdoch, were “particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”

This is a developing story…