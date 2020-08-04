Disney suffers brutal earnings as coronavirus hits its media empire

Money

Disney’s media empire was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic last quarter, with the company reporting a net loss of nearly $5 billion on Tuesday.

The company’s parks business was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Its parks and resort unit lost $3.5 billion in the quarter. The unit’s revenue was down a whopping 85% from the year ago quarter.

Overall sales for the company fell 42% to $11.8 billion.

One bright spot was Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service, which had nearly 60 million subscribers at the end of June, according to the company.