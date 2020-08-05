Former Uber self-driving car exec sentenced to 18 months in prison

Money

Anthony Levandowski, a former Uber executive who oversaw its self-driving vehicle efforts, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday for stealing an internal tracking document from Google related to its self-driving car program.

“This is the biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen. This was not small. This was massive in scale,” said US District Judge William Alsup in sentencing Levandowski on one count of trade secret theft, according to a Department of Justice press release.

As part of the sentencing, Levandowski is fined $95,000 and ordered to pay $756,499.22 in restitution to Google’s self-driving car unit, Waymo. Due to the risks of the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when Levandowski will serve his time, according to the release. Federal prosecutors dismissed the remaining 32 counts against Levandowski as part of the plea deal.

“We’re thankful to Judge Alsup for allowing Anthony to stay out of custody for now, given the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the pandemic,” read a statement from Levandowski’s counsel, Ismail Ramsey & Miles Ehrlich of Ramsey & Ehrlich LLP, shared with CNN Business. “Anthony deeply regrets his past decisions and, while we are saddened that he will to have to spend time in prison, Anthony remains committed to his life’s mission of building innovative technologies to improve people’s lives.”

Levandowski, a star tech executive, was at the center of a high-profile lawsuit filed by Google against Uber in 2017. Google accused Levandowski, one of the founding members of its self-driving car project, of downloading thousands of confidential files to a personal hard drive before resigning from the company. Levandowski left Google in January 2016 and launched Otto, an autonomous trucking startup. Otto was acquired by Uber later that year.

Uber said it fired Levandowski in May 2017 after he failed to meet a deadline to comply with an internal investigation into the allegations raised by the Google lawsuit. Uber and Waymo, Google’s self-driving unit, settled the lawsuit the following year.

Uber declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.