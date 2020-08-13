Are you quitting work to take care of your kids because of the pandemic? Share your story

Money

The pandemic is shining a harsh spotlight on the issue of accessible child care in America. Schools and day cares have remained mostly closed.

For parents, this has presented a dilemma. Those who can do their jobs remotely are often juggling child care and work. Those millions of Americas who lost their jobs might have a harder time going back to work if schools and day cares remain closed. With the school year about to begin, many are struggling to figure out how to manage work and child care.

If you are a parent who has to quit working to take care of the kids during Covid-19, we want to hear from you.