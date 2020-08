Can’t figure out what to watch? Netflix is trying out a shuffle button

Money

Ever find yourself endlessly scrolling through Netflix trying to find something to watch? You’re not alone, and the company may have found a solution.

Netflix confirmed that it’s testing out a shuffle button, which will allow viewers to have the service randomly select a movie or TV show.

The button, which appears below a user’s profile and on the home screen, will choose a selection based on viewing history, preferences, and playlists. The company started testing the feature in July. TechCrunch was the first to report the new button.

The shuffle feature could be especially useful for audiences who are overwhelmed by choice, or simply bored. It also helps Netflix distinguish its service from a growing list of competitors.

“We’re always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful.”

Other services have tried to figure out how to make their deep streaming libraries more accessible to consumers.

For example, HBO Max, the new service from WarnerMedia, sold itself on personalization by touting that its recommendation engine would be better than the competition’s. (WarnerMedia is also the parent company of CNN.)

Peacock, the new service from NBCUniversal, has a full library of shows and movies and has also adopted channels that play random content around the clock in the same way that traditional TV does.

As for Netflix, it’s coming off a strong quarter where it added 10 million subscribers. That number beat its own expectations.

The service now has roughly 193 million members worldwide.