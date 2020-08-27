The Dow just turned positive for 2020

Money

The Dow is roaring higher Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed the central bank’s new policy strategy, which will essentially keep interest rates lower for longer.

Thanks to the boost, the Dow turned positive for the year for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The index was up 0.8%, or 235 points, around mid-morning.

It has been a big week for the Wall Street index, which went through a reshuffle on Monday. Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell International will join the index, replacing Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon, S&P Dow Jones Indicies said in a statement Monday. The changes go into effect Aug. 31.

The Dow had been the laggard of the three major US stock indexes. The S&P 500 is up more than 8% for 2020, and the Nasdaq Composite has rallied more than 30% this year. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq are on track to finish Thursday’s session at all time highs.

The market got a boost from Powell’s speech at the virtual Jackson Hole monetary policy symposium Thursday morning. Under its new policy framework, the Fed will allow inflation to climb above 2%. That means interest rates will stay lower for longer, which is good for companies and therefore supportive of the stock market.

Central banks in developed economies around the world have been grappling with low inflation for years, and some experts argue that central banks should totally abandon inflation targeting. The Fed isn’t going quite that far, but this change is still significant.