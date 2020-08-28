New Zealand stock exchange hit for fourth straight day by ‘severe’ cyberattack

Money

Trading was disrupted on New Zealand’s financial markets for a fourth consecutive day on Friday as the country’s stock exchange struggled to repel a cyberattack that originated overseas.

New Zealand’s Exchange (NZX) opened at 1 p.m. local time on Friday, three hours later than normal, amid what the company described as a “sophisticated and severe” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Trading was first halted at about 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, with periodic outages affecting debt, equities and derivatives markets continuing on Wednesday and Thursday. The exchange’s website was not accessible after the close of trading on Friday.

“Given that this is an ongoing response, NZX will not be providing detail on the nature of the attacks or counter-measures,” NZX CEO Mark Peterson said in a statement on Friday. “This is a systems connectivity issue not a data or communication integrity issue.”

NZX hosts many of New Zealand’s largest companies, including Fonterra Co-operative Group, which produces over 2 billion liters of milk every year and is the world’s largest dairy exporter. Overseas investors owned roughly 40% of the equities market as of December 2018.

DDoS attacks aim to disrupt service by flooding a network with large volumes of internet traffic. A widespread DDoS attack in 2016 caused outages for some users on services such as Twitter and Netflix.

The motive for the attack on New Zealand’s stock market remains unclear and the exchange has not provided further details.

This type of attack is becoming much more common, as cybercriminals capitalize on the growth in public clouds and sell their services cheaply on the dark web. DDoS attacks surged 542% in the first quarter of this year, compared to the final three months of 2019, according to cyber security company Nexusguard.

”One reason why DDoS attacks are so inexpensive is that more and more people that offer DDoS-for-hire services are leveraging the scale and bandwidth of public clouds,” said Juta Gurinaviciute, chief technology officer at NordVPN Teams, the cloud-based network provider.

The attacks have also become more sophisticated, according to Satnam Narang, a research engineer at cyber security company Tenable. As financial organizations rely more on connected devices -— the so-called Internet of Things — cybercriminals can target vulnerable devices to launch stronger DDoS attacks, he said.

— Laura He contributed to this report.