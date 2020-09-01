Elon Musk is now richer than Mark Zuckerberg

Money

Elon Musk’s net worth is now $115 billion, pushing him past Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the list of the world’s richest people, according to Bloomberg.

Musk’s increase in wealth was propelled by Tesla’s wild 12% stock gain that happened Monday after Tesla’s 5-1 stock split. This makes the Tesla founder and CEO the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now only poorer than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

The world’s top five billionaires (in order) are: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH in France.

Musk is also the founder of several other companies including SpaceX, The Boring Company, Hyperloop and OpenAI.

Tesla’s stock closed 12.5% higher Monday at $498.32 per share, which was still around $1,800 cheaper than where it was trading on Friday.